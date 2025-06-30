Tammy Abraham in action for Milan (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Roma want to finalise the permanent sale of Tammy Abraham to Besiktas by tonight in order to give their budget some breathing space, according to Alfredo Pedulla of Football Italia.

However, that there is still some distance between Roma and Besiktas on Abraham’s potential transfer fee.

So far, Roma have asked the Turkish giants for €20m plus bonuses, but that’s €4-5m more than they are prepared to pay for the former Chelsea striker.

Still, Roma need to offload Abraham to ease their wage bill, with the 27-year-old on a salary of around €5m a year.

Pedulla claims that the England international could even improve his wages with a move to Besiktas.

Tammy Abraham’s time in Italy coming to an end this summer

Roma have clearly decided not to keep Abraham, while he also failed to earn a permanent move to AC Milan after spending last season on loan at the San Siro.

It’s a disappointing end to Abraham’s time in Italy, with the player initially making a superb start to life in Serie A.

Abraham scored 27 goals in all competitions in his first season with Roma, but has struggled since then, scoring only ten more in the two seasons after that.

Abraham then also only managed ten in total on loan at Milan last term, so now looks to be about to move on for a new chapter in his career.

Contacts are reported to be ongoing to try to reach an agreement for Abraham to leave Roma for Besiktas.