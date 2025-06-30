Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus during the summer transfer window.

As per reports (h/t Fabrizio Romano), they have already made contact with his new agents, and it will be interesting to see if they can negotiate a deal with West Ham.

Kudus has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Spurs move could be ideal

The 24-year-old Ghanaian International is open to joining Tottenham this summer, and it would be the ideal step up in his career. He has shown his ability in the Premier League, and he will look to compete for a club where he will be able to win a trophy.

Tottenham managed to win a European trophy last season, and they have secured Champions League qualification for the next season. They are an attractive destination for players this summer, and it will be interesting to see if they can sign the African.

Mohammed Kudus would be a superb addition

He is capable of slotting into multiple attacking roles, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. Tottenham are in desperate need of a dynamic attacker like him.

Although he had a mediocre season with West Ham last season, his debut campaign showed his true quality. Joining a big club and competing alongside quality players could bring out the best in him once again. He has 19 goals and 13 assists in 80 matches for West Ham.

He is young enough to improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential. He could be a long-term asset for Tottenham.

However, West Ham will not want to lose an important player like him easily, and they could demand a premium for his signature. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.