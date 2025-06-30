Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for the Swedish international striker Viktor Gyokeres, and the player is keen to join them this summer.

According to a report from Portuguese publication Correio da Manha (h/t SportWitness), the player has not demanded a meeting with the Sporting CP president regarding a summer move. It appears that the player is very keen on joining the North London outfit.

Player set for showdown talks

Gyokeres has €100 million clause in his contract, but the Portuguese out had an agreement with the player’s agent that they would sanction his departure for a fee of around €60 million.

So far, Sporting CP have not honoured that agreement, and the player is now hoping to iron out the situation with a meeting with the club chief.

Viktor Gyokeres could improve Arsenal

He has been one of the best strikers in European football over the last couple of seasons, and he scored 54 goals in all competitions last season. There is no doubt that Arsenal need a player with his skill set, and he could transform them in the attack. The Gunners have struggled going forward, and they need a reliable finisher to push for major trophies.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have not been able to find the back of the net with consistency, and signing a reliable centre forward could make a big difference.

It will be interesting to see if the Portuguese outfit are prepared to sell the player for a reasonable amount of money. It is highly unlikely that any club will pay €100 million for a 27-year-old striker.

The striker has been linked with clubs like Manchester United as well, but it seems that Arsenal are in pole position to get the deal done. The fact that the player is trying to push through a move will come as a major boost for the London club.