Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal interest in ‘top player’ after internal discussions

Arsenal have identified Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon as a potential summer target, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has confirmed to GiveMeSport that the Gunners are genuine admirers of Gordon, with internal discussions already taking place at the Emirates regarding the possibility of pursuing the England international.

While no formal contact has been made with Newcastle United or Gordon’s representatives, the 24-year-old is firmly on Arsenal’s radar as the club looks to add depth and quality to their wide attacking areas.

Arsenal appreciate Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon

Gordon, who joined Newcastle from Everton, has impressed with his performances for the Magpies, showcasing his goal scoring and goal creating abilities.

He has enjoyed a strong 2024/25 season at St James’ Park, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists across 42 appearances in all competitions, further enhancing his reputation as one of the Premier League’s rising attacking talents.

Romano said:

“Arsenal interest is true, he is one of the players they like, and they discussed internally.

“But what I understand, it’s not that Arsenal have opened any negotiations with the Newcastle or with his agents.

“It’s just an appreciation for the player, but for the winger at Arsenal, I think we have to be bit patient before we understand who is the player they really want to sign.”

Adding a player like Gordon, who brings energy, Premier League experience, and versatility, would help reduce the workload on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, while providing additional options alongside Leandro Trossard in wide positions.

Could Gordon leave the Magpies this summer?

For Newcastle, Gordon remains a key player, and the club would be reluctant to part ways with one of their best performers unless a significant offer is made.

However, with Premier League clubs under pressure to manage Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), Arsenal could be in a position to test Newcastle’s resolve if they decide to formalise their interest.

Should Arsenal decide to advance their interest, the move could represent a significant addition to Arteta’s squad as they aim to build on recent progress and challenge for major honours next season.

Journalist Charles Watts has described Newcastle winger Gordon as a ‘top player’.

