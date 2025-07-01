Update: Arsenal finally closer to €75m transfer agreement but Man Utd & City lurking…

Benjamin Sesko in action for RB Leipzig (Photo by Fabio Deinert/Getty Images)

Arsenal may finally be edging closer to an agreement with RB Leipzig for the transfer of Benjamin Sesko this summer for around €75m.

The Slovenia international has long been the Gunners’ top target up front, but negotiations have gone slower than expected so far.

However, sources close to the deal have informed CaughtOffside that the parties involved may be nearing a compromise on a fee in the region of €75m.

Leipzig had initially been demanding over €80m for Sesko, but there is the growing sense that Arsenal may be able to get him for slightly less than that, provided the deal is structured right.

Benjamin Sesko also has other transfer suitors lurking

Still, Arsenal are not the only club interested in Sesko, with sources revealing that other big clubs are lurking in case this deal collapses.

The 22-year-old, who has a total of 39 goals in 87 appearances during his two seasons with Leipzig, is also on the radar of Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid, CaughtOffside understands.

There was also previously interest from Chelsea, but that is thought to have ended with the Blues instead signing Liam Delap and closing in on Joao Pedro.

CaughtOffside‘s sources were unable to confirm Liverpool’s interest in Sesko for the time being, with the Reds linked with him by some outlets, but also with other strikers such as Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Sesko can shine in the Premier League

Sesko looks like an outstanding young talent and he’d surely strengthen Arsenal, who struggled for goals last season.

Still, Man Utd also need a top centre-forward after the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, so they’d do well to win the race for his signature.

One imagines Sesko would favour clubs like Arsenal or City, though, due to the fact that they have Champions League football.

United are a bit of a mess at the moment, so it will be interesting to see how much that affects the calibre of players they can lure to Old Trafford.