Arsenal are interested in signing the highly rated Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche.

According to a report from French publication L’Equipe, Arsenal are interested in the 23-year-old, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign him this summer.

The player is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He could develop into a top-class player for Arsenal. Newcastle have been linked with him in recent weeks.

Arsenal could use Maghnes Akliouche

Akliouche is a right winger, but he is versatile enough to operate on either flank. He will add pace, flair, and unpredictability to the Arsenal attacking unit. The Gunners need more depth in the wide areas, and the attacker would be the ideal acquisition. He has the technical attributes to do well in England, and he has shown his ability with Monaco.

He could compete with players like Gabriel Martinelli for the starting spot. More competition for places will help Arsenal improve. Akliouche scored seven goals last season and picked up 12 assists.

The asking price has been revealed

Akliouche is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. He is likely to cost around £60 million this summer. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to pay that kind of money for the young attacker. He is still largely unproven at the highest level.

Also, Arsenal will need to improve other areas of their squad. They are in desperate need of a clinical goal scorer. A striker is likely to cost a substantial amount of money, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can arrange the funds to pay a premium for Akliouche as well.

If they manage to get the deal done, the 23-year-old could be a future asset for them. He has all the tools to develop into a future star, and Mikel Arteta could nurture him into a key player.

The opportunity to join Arsenal will be quite exciting for him. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies.

Multiple other Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.