“Arsenal have considered him…” – Journalist provides update on potential £85m transfer

Hugo Ekitike celebrates with his Eintracht Frankfurt teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Arsenal will surely have considered Hugo Ekitike as one of their transfer targets up front for this summer, according to Charles Watts.

The well-connected Gunners journalist has provided us with his latest information on the club’s striker search in his weekly exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Ekitike is the latest in a long line of names to be mentioned along with main targets such as Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres.

Watts is sure Arsenal will have considered Ekitike after his fine form for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, but he still thinks Sesko or Gyokeres will be the two top priorities.

One issue with Ekitike could be the Frenchman’s rather steep £85m asking price.

Discussing the latest on Arsenal’s striker targets, Watts spoke about Sesko, Gyokeres and Ekitike, and where he thinks the club are currently at as this saga drags on.

He said: “Another week has gone by and we are no clearer to learning who Arsenal’s striker signing will be.

“The Sesko vs Gyokeres debate rumbles on and it will continue to do that until the club makes a firm move to land one of them, or they throw a wildcard into the mix.

“We have heard rumblings from Germany this week of reported interest in Hugo Ekitike.

“I’m sure Arsenal have considered him, just like every other top club which is scouring the striker market, but I still believe that it’s Sesko and Gyokeres who are sitting at the top of the club’s list.

“Ekitike is a talent, that’s very clear, but the messages Frankfurt have been sending out this summer suggests they want a fee of around £85 million for the young Frenchman and I would be surprised if Arsenal went close to that for him.

“So as it stands there is still plenty of uncertainty around the striker situation, certainly looking at it from the outside anyway. I’m sure internally they have a grasp on what they want to do, but right now they continue to keep everyone guessing.

“One thing I am certain of is that Mikel Arteta will be putting an increasing amount of pressure on those above him to get something sorted quickly.”