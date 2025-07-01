“Submitted an offer” – Arsenal open talks to sign England international as transfer window hots up

Mikel Arteta, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke (Photo by Carl Recine, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly submitted an offer for Chelsea right winger Noni Madueke, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Posting on his official account on X, Plettenberg stated that talks have started for the Gunners to sign Madueke, though other attacking options are seemingly also still under consideration.

Plettenberg’s post mentions Arsenal’s interest in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, while Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze has also been linked with the north London giants by the Athletic.

With Arsenal also looking set to sign Christian Norgaard and progressing on Cristhian Mosquera, all of a sudden it looks like the Gunners’ transfer window has sprung into life.

Arsenal in talks over Noni Madueke

See below on the Madueke to Arsenal links from Plettenberg…

???? Understand Arsenal have already submitted an offer to Noni #Madueke. 23 y/o winger could leave Chelsea in the summer. Talks have started. #CFC Madueke is one of several top profiles Arsenal are assessing for this position. Arsenal are still considering a transfer for… pic.twitter.com/lbHY8XEurT — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 1, 2025

Madueke is an interesting target for Arsenal as he doesn’t necessarily look like as good a fit as others like Rodrygo or Eze.

Those two could play on the left flank for Mikel Arteta’s side, whereas Madueke has mostly played on the right-hand side for Chelsea, though he’d surely struggle to play often with Bukayo Saka ahead of him at the Emirates Stadium.

Still, perhaps the 23-year-old won’t end up being Arsenal’s top target and they’re just assessing a few different options.

Either that, or Arteta could perhaps try Madueke in a different role, or perhaps even try Saka in a new position next season.

Should Chelsea let Noni Madueke go?

Chelsea have been a bit chaotic in recent times, and offloading Madueke so soon seems unwise.

The England international is still young and has actually arguably started to show signs of real improvement just as his future comes into doubt.

The Blues have numerous other options in attack as Estevao Willian is set to join, but most fans would surely prefer to see them keep faith in Madueke for a bit longer.

It could be especially risky allowing Madueke to join a rival like Arsenal, as Chelsea should know from experience that that can come back to haunt you, as Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah ended up showing.