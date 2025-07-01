The corner flag displays the Arsenal logo during a UEFA Champions League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze during the summer transfer window, and they have opened talks to sign him.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal opened talks with the player’s representatives over the weekend, and they are hoping to accelerate the move to get the deal done.

Arsenal need Eberechi Eze

They are looking to add more quality and depth in the final third, and the 26-year-old could be the ideal acquisition.

He scored 14 goals last season and picked up 11 assists. There is no doubt that he is one of the finest attacking players in the league right now, and he could improve Arsenal going forward. He will be expected to compete with Gabriel Martinelli for the starting spot.

The Brazilian was quite underwhelming last season, and Eze could prove to be an upgrade.

Tottenham have cooled their interest

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done. They are not the only club hoping to sign the player this summer. Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with him heavily as well.

However, a report from TBR football claims that Daniel Levy has cooled their pursuit of the England international. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move on to other targets.

Tottenham need more quality and cutting edge in the final third as well, but Eze will not be a cheap acquisition. Tottenham have been linked with players like Mohammed Kudus as well, and the African might be a cheaper alternative. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Whoever ends up signing the Crystal Palace star will have a quality attacker on their hands. He is well settled in English football, and he could make an instant impact next season.