Medical this week: Arsenal poised to finalise “smart signing” in coming days

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the signing of Brentford defensive midfielder Christian Norgaard, with the player expected to have a medical and finalise his move this week.

The experienced Denmark international might not be the most exciting new addition that fans could have hoped for, but he’s shone in the Premier League and looks like he should be a solid signing to give Mikel Arteta more depth in his squad.

A report from the Athletic states that Norgaard should have his medical and finalise everything this week, with the 31-year-old set to join for an initial £10m potentially rising to £12m.

This comes as Thomas Partey’s Arsenal contract has now expired, so the Gunners look to have done well to add new cover.

Christian Norgaard transfer praised by Arsenal expert

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, journalist Charles Watts praised Arsenal’s work for the Norgaard deal.

Describing it as a “smart signing”, Watts said: “I think Christian Norgaard is a smart signing. It doesn’t excite me hugely, but it makes sense when you break it down. He’s coming in to replace Jorginho in the squad and that’s a perfectly adequate replacement for the experienced Italian, who only started nine league games last season.

“He knows the Premier League well and so you would expect him to be able to hit the ground running and fill the position in the squad that has been left by Jorginho’s departure.

“With Martín Zubimendi coming in to replace Partey it represents a big shift in the midfield for Arteta and how both players adapt to their new surroundings could be key to Arsenal’s chances this season.”

What else could Arsenal do this summer?

One imagines talks over new attacking players will also continue to be a priority.

That’s an area Arsenal struggled in last season, and it’s fair to say someone like Norgaard won’t solve those issues.

