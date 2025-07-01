Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are prepared to get rid of Philippe Coutinho permanently, and they want to terminate his contract.

The Brazilian has had a sharp decline in recent seasons, and he has not been able to impress despite two successive loan spells.

He has no future at Aston Villa, and they are looking to get rid of him permanently, as per the Birmingham Mail. It remains to be seen whether both parties can agree on a termination.

Coutinho has struggled

Coutinho has not been at his best since leaving Liverpool. He has played for Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Aston Villa, Al-Duhail and Vasco da Gama since leaving the Premier League champions.

It has not worked out for the player so far, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. The 33-year-old needs to sort out his future and focus on his football once again. Leaving Aston Villa would be ideal for him.

Aston Villa need to get rid of Philippe Coutinho

Meanwhile, the West Midlands club are going through financial difficulties and they will need to comply with the fair play regulations. They are looking to get rid of high earners, and Coutinho is earning premium wages at the club. They have made it their priority to get rid of the South American.

It will be interesting to see if the 33-year-old can get his career back on track next season. He is at the twilight stages of his career, and he should look to join a club where he will play regularly.

As for Aston Villa, they will look to get rid of the underperformers and improve the squad during the summer transfer window. They have a talented squad, and they will be hoping to push for Champions League qualification with a few intelligent additions.