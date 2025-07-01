Champions League giants have genuine interest in surprise Man United transfer raid

Marcus Rashford, Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have a genuine interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this summer, according to Christian Falk.

Writing for CF Bayern Insider, Falk explained that Rashford has not been the subject of any talks yet, but is on Bayern’s list of targets.

It isn’t necessarily looking like Rashford features high up on that list, though, with numerous other names also still there, such as Luis Diaz, Nico Williams, Bradley Barcola and Rafael Leao.

Rashford is in some ways quite a surprising target for a big club like Bayern after his recent loss of form.

The England international can be a great player on his day, but fell out of favour at Man Utd before a slightly underwhelming loan spell at Aston Villa.

Marcus Rashford wanted by Bayern Munich

Still, it seems Bayern are also considering Rashford, so this will likely be one to watch this summer, depending on how other deals pan out.

Either way, it seems highly unlikely that we’ll see Rashford heading back to Old Trafford, with Ruben Amorim notably leaving the 27-year-old out of his squad on a few occasions before loaning him out in January.

It remains to be seen if Rashford can revive his career now, but perhaps a move abroad could be good for him to find that motivation and spark again.

Could Rashford link up with Kane at Bayern?

It would also be intriguing to see Rashford at Bayern alongside fellow England international Harry Kane.

Having his fellow countryman there could help him settle in and adapt, while the pair also know each other’s games well from international level.

Bayern would probably do better to try to get a deal done for other big names like Diaz or Leao though.

If a move to Bayern doesn’t work out, we could perhaps see Rashford moving somewhere else abroad as that seems to be his priority for this summer, according to David Ornstein…