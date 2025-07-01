Revealed: Three clubs on alert as Chelsea decide to send recent signing out on loan

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca celebrates (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea are set to send Aaron Anselmino out on loan for the season in a bid to accelerate his development, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

The Blues only recently signed the 20-year-old defender, but he was immediately loaned back to his former club Boca Juniors.

It now seems Chelsea are once again set to loan Anselmino out as he’s not yet viewed as being ready for Enzo Maresca’s first-team.

Sources with connections to the agents industry have revealed that Chelsea are exploring the possibility of loaning Anselmino to Strasbourg.

However, multiple sources have also confirmed that Borussia Dortmund, Marseille and Real Betis are also interested in the talented young Argentine.

Aaron Anselmino to leave Chelsea on loan

There has not yet been a final decision on Anselmino’s next destination, but sources consider a season-long loan deal highly likely.

One source emphasised: “Chelsea are prioritizing the player’s development in an environment where he can play regularly.”

Chelsea have signed a number of top young players in recent times, and a lot of those have had to go out on loan before earning a place in the team at Stamford Bridge.

Anselmino looks like another with a bright future, but it could be a little while before he gets that chance to play regularly at Chelsea.

Aaron Anselmino needs to adapt to playing in Europe

It’s often a big step up coming from South America to Europe, and in the past someone like Anselmino might have started off in a less competitive league.

Down the years we’ve seen clubs like Porto and Benfica exploit the South American market well, but now Chelsea are moving towards that kind of model too.

Anselmino will no doubt hope he can prove himself at whichever club he ends up joining, with the likes of Marseille, Dortmund or Betis looking like good potential stepping stones for him.