How to buy tickets for the Community Shield clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace

The Community Shield trophy (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

As is tradition, the new season will begin with the Community Shield as Premier League champions Liverpool prepare to take on FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.

The curtain raiser for the 2025/26 campaign will be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday the 10th of August, in what promises to be an intriguing game.

Palace caused a huge upset with their FA Cup final victory over Manchester City at Wembley back in May, with the south London club winning their first ever trophy that day.

BUY COMMUNITY SHIELD TICKETS

Oliver Glasner will now no doubt be hoping to add to that with a win over Liverpool, though Arne Slot’s men will be the major favourites to triumph.

Even neutral fans will surely want to savour that early-season atmosphere at the glorious arena that is Wembley, so here’s our guide for how to ensure you make it to the game.

How to buy Community Shield tickets

There’s information on Liverpool’s official site here for how to get to the Community Shield, but in all honesty we recommend the far simpler route of using the increasingly popular and well-trusted livefootballtickets.com.

Without the extra hassle and cost of a season ticket or club membership, there aren’t any additional fees to pay to make it to the games you want to see, when it’s most convenient for you.

More and more fans are using livefootballtickets.com as their preferred way to get to games, so you can check out their section for the Community Shield, and other major competitions for the new season.

How Liverpool and Palace could line up for the Community Shield

It’s still a little while away, with much of the transfer window still to run, but we can still have a bit of a stab at how the two teams could line up on the day.

Liverpool will of course be hoping to field their exciting new signings, with competitive debuts perhaps in store for Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Milos Kerkez.

We don’t know yet if a few other names could be added between now and August 10th, but for now we can perhaps expect Slot to go with something like this…

Liverpool predicted line up: Alisson; Frimpong, Kerkez, Van Dijk, Konate; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

It’s arguably even harder to know how Palace will line up as they’ve not got any business done yet, while there’s the looming threat of losing some star players.

Eberechi Eze has been strongly linked with a move away as the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham hover, while Marc Guehi has actually been linked with Palace’s Community Shield opponents Liverpool.

Palace will no doubt do their best to keep hold of them, so while they’re still at the club let’s assume there’s at least a decent chance they’ll still be there by the time this game kicks off…

Crystal Palace predicted line up: Henderson; Richards, Guehi, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Eze, Mateta, Sarr

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace head-to-head record

Liverpool and Crystal Palace have played each other 66 times since their first meeting back in 1938.

In total, LFC have the superior record in this fixture, winning 37 times in total, while Palace have won 15 and there have been 14 draws.

In more recent history, it’s been quite close, though, with their last six meetings producing three draws, two wins for Liverpool, and one for Palace.

Who do you think will win and lift the Community Shield this August? Let us know your predictions in the comments!