Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window, and Italian champions Napoli are looking to sign him.

According to Corriere dello Sport, they are in constant contact with his agent Fali Ramadani. However, Liverpool are demanding a substantial amount of money, and Napali are unwilling to pay up. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can come to a compromise.

In addition to that, the player is demanding wages of around €6 million per season, and Napoli have a problem with that as well. If personal terms cannot be agreed with the player, Napoli are unlikely to pursue the move any further. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Darwin Nunez needs to leave

The 26-year-old Uruguay International struggled for regular game time at Liverpool last season, and he’s unlikely to be a key player for the next season either. It makes sense for him to move on and join a club where he will play regularly.

Napoli won the league title last season, and they could be the ideal destination for the player. They will be able to offer him Champions League football and the opportunity to fight for major trophies. The Italian outfit have quality players and a world-class manager like Antonio Conte.

A fresh start would be ideal

Nunez has not been able to live up to the expectations since the big-money move to Liverpool, and he needs a manager who can bring the best in him. Conte is certainly one of the best around, and he could play a key role in helping the South American hit top form. He has been labelled as an ‘unbelievable’ player.

The move would be ideal for all parties. Liverpool will look as much as possible for him and move on. He has not been able to score goals consistently, and they need to invest in a reliable finisher. Proceeds from the departure of the South American will certainly help them bring in their own signings.