Manchester United are set to wrap up the transfer of Diego Leon from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno.

The player is now flying out to Manchester in order to join up with his new teammates, and he has revealed in an interview from the airport that he is looking to succeed with the Red Devils, and he wants to adapt quickly to the league, the climate, and the language.

He said (h/t Matias Cuevas): “The sensations are inexplicable. You feel so many things. The truth is, I’m very happy, very happy to be there. I think every player dreams of this, and I have the opportunity,” he explained to assembled journalists ahead of catching his flight. “Thank God for the opportunity. I think it was a bit quick too, but hey, you have to adapt quickly once you’re there. I’m already a professional. You have to adapt quickly. “I’ll have to adapt a bit to the climate, the language, and all that. I have a lot of confidence in myself. I’m going to be at the top with them. Now with the faith intact that I can succeed.”

Can Man United nurture him properly?

The 18-year-old is rated highly, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Manchester United. They will pay €4 million for the young defender, and the deal could look like a masterstroke in the long term if he manages to establish himself in English football. The deal was agreed a few months ago.

Manchester United have an impressive track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help the 18-year-old fulfil his tremendous potential. He is unlikely to be a regular starter for Manchester United at this stage of his career, and it is fair to assume that he might join up with the youth team for now. However, he will be hoping to force his way into Ruben Amorim’s first team plans in future.

It will be interesting to see if he can establish himself as a first-team player for Manchester United soon.

Diego Leon could be a useful addition

The 18-year-old can operate as a left-back as well as a wing-back. He could prove to be a very useful player for Manchester United in the long run. Manchester United have struggled in the department over the last few seasons, and they needed a quality long-term acquisition in that area of the pitch.

Judging by his interview before the move, Leon comes across as a talented young player with a lot of confidence. It will be interesting to see if he can live up to the expectations at Manchester United and fulfil his potential with them.