“Would be a fabulous signing” – Arsenal expert confirms talks over exciting “maverick” transfer

Eberechi Eze celebrates scoring against Manchester City (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has confirmed that initial talks have taken place between the Gunners and Eberechi Eze’s representatives.

The Crystal Palace and England attacking midfielder has shone for club and country in recent times, finishing with an impressive tally of 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

This certainly seems like the kind of player Arsenal could do with signing, and Watts has weighed in with his information and insight in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column.

It’s fair to say the journalist is a big fan of Eze, and can see the “maverick” playmaker giving Mikel Arteta’s side some much-needed spark next season if he does end up joining.

Eberechi Eze Arsenal talks have taken place – Watts

Discussing the Eze to Arsenal story, Watts said: “I’m a huge fan of Eberechi Eze and have been pretty vocal this summer about my desire to see Arsenal make a move for him.

“There have now been discussions with his representatives to learn about the potential terms of any deal, but that is as far as things have gone so far.”

He added: “So these talks with Eze’s agents do not mean that an offer is forthcoming from Arsenal, but I have to admit I hope one does come this summer as I think he would be perfect for this Arsenal squad.”

What Eberechi Eze could bring to Arsenal

Explaining why he’s such a fan of what Eze would offer, Watts added: “It’s clear that this squad misses a maverick type attacker, someone who can do something out of nothing that can just open a game up.

“In tight games against packed defences, Arsenal struggle. That was what really cost them last season, along with the injuries.

“Someone like Eze could provide that spark. He could add that extra bit of creativity that Arsenal have been crying out for in the past year or so.

“He scores goals and he makes goals. He can play on the left or he can move inside and operate in the central areas, in place of Odegaard when he is struggling or alongside him.

“I think Eze would provide Arteta with so many new options. He would be a fabulous signing.”

Would you make Eze a priority or should Arsenal go for someone like Rodrygo or Williams instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!