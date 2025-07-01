Isaac Schmidt, Jayden Bogle, Junior Firpo and Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United celebrate promotion to the Premier League (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leeds United attacker Mateo Joseph has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old struggled for regular game time at Leeds, and he needs to move on in search of regular opportunities. The player has impressed during the under-21 Euros with the Spanish national team, and his performances have attracted the attention of La Liga outfit Real Betis.

Negotiations have stalled

However, they have not been able to secure an agreement with the English club. According to a report from Diario de Sevilla via Leeds United news, the two clubs were involved in negotiations for weeks, but talks have now stalled. A transfer fee is yet to be agreed upon between the two parties, and it seems that there is a standoff between the two clubs.

It will be interesting to see if Joseph ends up staying at Leeds United beyond this summer. There is no doubt that he is a talented young player with a bright future, and Daniel Farke will need to give him more opportunities if he stays at the club.

Mateo Joseph to stay at Leeds?

Leeds could use more depth in the attacking unit, and the youngster could develop into an important player for them with the right guidance. It will be interesting to see if Real Betis decides to revive the move in the coming weeks. For now, it seems like the Spanish attacker could be staying at Leeds for the next season.

The young attacker will probably still hope to secure a move away from Leeds so that he can get his career back on track with regular football. The opportunity to move to Spain will be quite exciting for him. Real Betis are a big club, and they managed to reach the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.