Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, shows appreciation to the fans. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leeds United need to sign a quality left-back after the departure of Junior Firpo, and they have been linked with Ben Chilwell.

The 28-year-old defender does not have a future at Chelsea, and he was on loan at Crystal Palace. He will look to sort out his permanent future in the summer, and Ian Darke has suggested on MOT Leeds News that he could be on the radar to replace Firpo at Leeds.

“It is only a big blow if they fail to find a good replacement.” he told MOT Leeds News. “Suspect they have someone lined up, people like [Aaron] Cresswell and Chilwell are on the market. “Promoted clubs have an issue of getting better players to sign for a probable relegation fight; more average players will take the Premier League money and take their chances.“

Firpo has chosen to leave Leeds United upon the expiry of his contract, and he is expected to join his former club Real Betis.

Leeds could use the Chelsea defender

Leeds need a quality left-back, and Chilwell could be a quality addition for them. The opportunity to play regularly in the Premier League with Leeds could be exciting for the defender.

He was highly rated in England a few years ago, but the move to Chelsea has not worked out for him. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football, and joining Leeds could be ideal. They could provide him with the opportunities he needs right now.

Chelsea need to get rid of Ben Chilwell

Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to get rid of the player as well. He is clearly not a part of their plans going forward, and it makes no sense for them to hold on to him. They will look to sell him and recoup some money from his departure. Chelsea need to improve their squad this summer, and getting rid of the underperformers would be ideal.

The Blues paid around £50 million to sign the player, but the move has not worked out for them. They should look to cut their losses on the defender and move on now.

Meanwhile, Leeds will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars. They need quality players to stay up next season. They will not want to come back down to the Championship.

Someone like Chilwell has the quality and the experience to do well in the Premier League, and he could be an important player for Leeds.