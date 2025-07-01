Ornstein confirms Liverpool star can leave for £50m or less if key transfer condition is met

Liverpool FC logo and David Ornstein (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Athletic journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that Liverpool could ask for as much as £50million to let talented young attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott go this summer.

The England Under-21 international’s future at Anfield is in some doubt this summer, as CaughtOffside reported a few days ago.

Ornstein has now posted on X, formerly Twitter, about Elliott’s situation, clarifying that he could leave for £50m if Liverpool don’t get a buy-back clause, or more like £40m if they do.

See below for details as it looks increasingly like Elliott could leave Liverpool for more playing time in this summer’s transfer window…

? Liverpool set Harvey Elliot asking price as interest builds in #U21EURO player of tournament. #LFC want £40m+ with buy-back or £50m+ without. 22yo forward eyeing regular game time at elite (potentially #UCL) level so may look to go abroad @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/px2xCo8CEj — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 1, 2025

Ornstein posted: “Liverpool set Harvey Elliot asking price as interest builds in #U21EURO player of tournament. #LFC want £40m+ with buy-back or £50m+ without. 22yo forward eyeing regular game time at elite (potentially #UCL) level so may look to go abroad.”

Where next for Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott?

Elliott has shown tremendous potential, even if it’s been difficult for him to get as much playing time as he would’ve liked at Liverpool.

CaughtOffside were informed that Chelsea could even be among his suitors this summer, so he’ll surely have some very tempting options available to him.

At the same time, however, LFC might have to lower their asking price or it’s hard to see clubs choosing Elliott over the numerous likely cheaper options on the market.

Should Liverpool really be letting Elliott go?

Liverpool fans will likely have mixed feelings about this particular piece of LFC news, as Elliott could still be a useful squad player.

The 22-year-old is also still young enough that he might not have shown his very best form yet, but could be close to showing he deserves to be a starter for Arne Slot’s side.

The key issue, though, is the arrival of big-money signing Florian Wirtz, who adds yet more competition for Elliott to contend with at Anfield.