Marc Guehi and Ben Doak (Photo by Henry Browne, Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly try using Ben Doak in a deal with Crystal Palace as they bid to sign England centre-back Marc Guehi.

The Reds remain keen on strengthening their defence with the signing of Guehi this summer, and Doak could be a useful tool for them in negotiations.

That’s according to a report from the Guardian, which states that Palace expressed an interest in signing Doak from Liverpool back in January.

Palace won’t want to lose a key player like Guehi, but it’s looking like a long summer for the Eagles as they also face interest from Arsenal in another star player Eberechi Eze.

Do Liverpool really need to sign Marc Guehi?

Liverpool already have a very strong defence, and recently tied club captain Virgil van Dijk down to a new contract.

At the same time, however, there could be room to add someone like Guehi as well, with Ibrahima Konate now in the final year of his LFC deal.

CaughtOffside were recently told that Konate had turned down a new contract offer from the Merseyside giants, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain keen to snap up the France international if he becomes available.

If Liverpool can’t keep Konate, then it’s easy to see how Guehi could be an ideal replacement alongside Van Dijk at the back.

Long summer ahead for Crystal Palace?

Despite winning the FA Cup final in a memorable 2024/25 campaign, it looks like it could be a long summer ahead for Palace.

Guehi and Eze are two star names who might prove difficult to keep hold of, while one imagines there’ll also be clubs looking at the likes of Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Oliver Glasner might do well if ends up signing Doak as part of any deal for Guehi, but it will likely be a huge challenge coming away from this window with the squad looking stronger than it did going into it.