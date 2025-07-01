Liverpool open to the sale of “really special” star if suitable offer arrives this summer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have added Liverpool star Luis Diaz to their shortlist as they search for a top-class left winger this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

While no formal discussions have taken place with Liverpool yet, Diaz’s future at Anfield could become a topic of serious conversation if Bayern decide to move forward with their interest.

The Colombian winger has been a key player for Liverpool since arriving from FC Porto and particularly last season when he helped Arne Slot’s side win the Premier League title.

Liverpool open to the sale of Luis Diaz

Diaz’s situation is now under quiet consideration, with Anfield sources suggesting Liverpool could entertain offers for the winger should a suitable bid arrive.

Bayern Munich have added the winger to their shortlist of wingers they are looking to sign this summer. While Diaz has been added to their shortlist, Bayern continue to assess multiple targets across Europe, weighing up options to strengthen their wide areas ahead of the new season.

The possibility of Diaz leaving Anfield is not an immediate certainty, but Bayern’s interest makes his future uncertain at the club.

As per Plettenberg, the winger could leave the Premier League champions this summer if they receive a suitable offer for him.

Having already signed players like Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez this summer, the Reds would have to enter the market again to sign a new winger if Diaz leaves the club.

Arne Slot is reshuffling his attack this summer

With a new striker also high on the agenda at Anfield this summer due to Darwin Nunez’s uncertain future, the Merseyside club would have to sign another attacking player if Diaz is sold.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining Diaz’s future who has not only been linked to Bayern Munich but also to Barcelona in the recent weeks.

Saudi side Al-Nassr remain one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Diaz this summer.

The Reds winger has been described as a “really special” player by Jurgen Klopp in the past.

