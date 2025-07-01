Six players to be sold by Chelsea, including Arsenal & Newcastle transfer target

Noni Madueke in action for Chelsea at the Club World Cup (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to sell as many as six players this summer, including England right winger Noni Madueke.

The Blues have had a busy start to the summer, with Liam Delap already joining from Ipswich Town, while Jamie Gittens and Joao Pedro look set to be next to come in.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who state that Chelsea will then switch their focus to player sales once those two new additions are made.

Chelsea could let Madueke go due to the increased competition for places in attack, with the Telegraph naming Arsenal and Newcastle United as suitors for the 23-year-old.

Six-player clear-out at Chelsea this summer?

As well as Madueke, it seems Chelsea are also ready to let Axel Disasi, Djorde Petrovic, Armando Broja, Ben Chilwell and Renato Veiga leave.

Madueke has performed quite well for CFC, but one imagines most fans would agree that he’s not exactly been consistent enough to justify an automatic starting spot.

With new attacking players like Gittens, Pedro and Estevao Willian all joining, it could be a very new-look Chelsea front three next season.

The likes of Broja, Disasi, Chilwell, Petrovic, and Veiga make sense as potential sales, though, having barely featured in the first-team for some time now.

Could Noni Madueke be a good signing for Arsenal or Newcastle?

Madueke is still young and learning the game, so he could be a smart signing for the future once he gets more experience under his belt.

Arsenal could certainly do with more options in attack, though Madueke plays the same position and in a similar style to Bukayo Saka.

Madueke surely wouldn’t get much playing time if he had to compete with Saka, so perhaps Newcastle would make more sense for him.

The Magpies are building an exciting project and Eddie Howe could be a good manager to help him develop, as he’s done with other talented young players in recent times.