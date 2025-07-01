Sources: Man United make approach as star’s price tag drops from €50m to €35m

Davide Frattesi is a transfer target for Manchester United (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Manchester United have made an approach to Inter Milan to ask for information on a potential transfer deal for defensive midfielder Davide Frattesi.

The Italy international’s future is in some doubt this summer, according to well-connected sources in the industry, with Man Utd, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and Roma keeping an eye on him.

Multiple sources have confirmed to CaughtOffside that United have shown an interest, contacting Inter to gain an understanding of the conditions of the deal.

There have not yet been any formal talks, negotiations, or offers made, however, with Frattesi yet to decide his future.

The 25-year-old is understood to be taking his time to work out if he wants to leave Inter, though the Nerazzuri themselves are prepared to let him go.

Inter Milan lower their asking price for Davide Frattesi

Inter have even lowered their demands for Frattesi, with one source telling us: “Premier League clubs have been monitoring Frattesi for a long time, and now that his price has dropped from €50m to around €35m, the deal is becoming more attractive.”

United and Tottenham are understood to be showing the strongest interest, but it remains to be seen if the player himself will be ready to move to English football.

Frattesi has not communicated a desire to leave, and one imagines he could still have a role to play at Inter.

Who else could Man United sign in midfield?

United are currently focusing on signing Brentford right winger Bryan Mbeumo as their priority, but a central midfielder is also on the agenda at Old Trafford this summer.

Frattesi could be a decent option for MUFC to keep in mind, as they’d surely do well to bring in an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Joao Palhinha is also on United’s radar this summer, while there has also been some interest in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton in recent times.