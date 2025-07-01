A Manchester United logo is seen inside the stadium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz during the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old has been a key player for the French outfit, and he helped them win the league title and the UEFA Champions League trophy last season. He has been outstanding in France, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well.

According to a report from Footmercato, Manchester United are one of the clubs keen on the player. It will be interesting to see if they can convince PSG to sell one of their best players.

Man United need a midfield controller

Manchester United need more quality and experience in the middle of the park, and the 29-year-old will add control, composure and drive to the side. The Spaniard is a hard-working player, and the report from the French publication has compared him to a marathon runner. Manchester United could certainly use someone like him on the side.

The 29-year-old scored six goals last season and picked up 11 assists. He could form a solid partnership with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte. Ruiz has been linked with the move to England in the past with Arsenal.

Can Man United convince Fabian Ruiz?

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince him to join the club. He is playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and joining a club without European football might not be attractive for him.

Although Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, they have not been at their best in recent seasons. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Convincing PSG to sell the player would not be easy either.

Manchester United need to address some of their weaknesses this summer, and a quality central midfielder who can run the show from the middle of the park should be one of their priorities.