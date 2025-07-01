Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to Diogo Dalot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) BILBAO, SPAIN - MAY 20: Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, speaks to Diogo Dalot of Manchester United during a stadium walk around ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final 2025 between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Estadio de San Mames on May 20, 2025 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu during the summer transfer window.

According to journalist Orazio Accomando, Manchester United have already made enquiries for the Turkish International midfielder, and he will cost them €40 million. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United follow up on their enquiry with an official offer to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will face competition from Premier League club Fulham as well. Both clubs are hoping to sign the Turkish international this summer. Newcastle were keen on the player in recent months as well.

Hakan Calhanoglu would be a quality addition

The Turkish star has shown his ability for Milan over the years, and there is no doubt that he would be a quality addition for Manchester United and Fulham.

He is capable of operating as an advanced central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. He will help create goal-scoring opportunities for Manchester United in the final third. Apart from his vision and passing, he is exceptional with the ball at his feet during set pieces. He could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack if he joins the club.

He has been described as a “complete footballer”. The 31-year-old scored 11 goals last season and picked up eight assists. Cross-town rivals Manchester City were linked with him a few months ago.

Can Man United tempt him?

The opportunity to move to the Premier League at this stage of his career could be exciting for the player. He has extensive experience, and he should be able to adapt to English football quickly. He has the technical attributes to do well at Manchester United.

It will be interesting to see if he’s willing to join a club without Champions League football. Manchester United will be hoping to bounce back strongly after a disappointing season, and they need quality.

Calhanoglu has the quality and the experience to make a difference for them. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to pay up for him. They have the resources to afford €40 million (£34m) for the midfielder.