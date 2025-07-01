Man United step out of race for ‘very special’ attacker giving Liverpool a free run

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United have decided not to pursue a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike this summer, despite having monitored the French forward’s progress, according to The Athletic.

Ekitike has been on United’s radar due to his potential and technical qualities, with the club conducting thorough checks on the player.

The young striker impressed in the Bundesliga with his ability to link play, make intelligent runs behind defenses, and contribute goals, leading to speculation that he could become a serious contender to join the Red Devils this summer.

Man United end pursuit of Hugo Ekitike

However, the Premier League giants have now decided not to pursue a move for the French attacker due to his high £86 million price tag.

The need for a new attacker at Old Trafford is high on the agenda this summer. Having already completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves and with the club chasing Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo now, the attention is set to switch towards a new striker soon.

Ekitike, who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, has impressed some of the top clubs in the world.

United were reportedly in contact with the German club to sign Ekitike this summer but they have now changed their mind and switched their attention towards other targets.

Ollie Watkins has impressed the Red Devils

The French attacker has been described as as ‘very special’ player in the past and with some of the top clubs interested in signing him, it is easy to see why.

Instead of Ekitike who is going to be expensive, the Red Devils are considering a more affordable option in Aston Villa attacker Ollie Watkins.

Signing Watkins would be easier for Ruben Amorim’s side due to the finances involved as they look to navigate through the Profit and Sustainability Rules this summer.

