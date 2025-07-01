Man United target is ‘happy to stay’ at his club as claim of major U-turn is made

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been issued a firm warning regarding their interest in Bryan Mbeumo, with Brentford’s Director of Football, Phil Giles, making it clear that the forward will not be allowed to leave the club on the cheap this summer.

United have identified Mbeumo as a potential addition to strengthen their attacking options as they look to reinforce the squad under Ruben Amorim.

The attacker has impressed with his performances in the Premier League, particularly last season when he scored 20 goals in the league.

Man United have made Bryan Mbeumo their primary target

He has emerged as one of the top targets for the Red Devils and the player himself has made it clear that he wants to move to Old Trafford this summer.

However, it could get more difficult for United to sign him now after the comments made by Brentford’s Director.

He told Sky Sports: “There is significant interest in Bryan. His current preference has been well publicised.”

“He had an unbelievable season, and we expected interest in him. From what I understand, he is also, if needs be, happy to stay at Brentford next year as well.

“We’ve spoken to Bryan and his representatives. It’s not a given that he’s going to depart this summer.

“If we get the right offer, there is the potential for a deal to be done, but there is only so much we can say now on that.”

This stance from Brentford places United in a position where they will need to carefully assess their priorities and financial strategy if they wish to pursue Mbeumo.

Mbeumo’s potential transfer to the Red Devils has looked like a certainty recently but it appears like it is not as straight-forward as it seemed.

Ruben Amorim is looking to make major changes

United are looking to refresh their attacking options this summer, with uncertainty surrounding the futures of Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Mbeumo has been earmarked as the player who can help the club solve their goal scoring issues.

With Brentford standing firm on their valuation, United have found it difficult to navigate a deal for the versatile attacker.

It could be a tactic from Brentford to get more money out of the Red Devils but that should put United in a bit of bother who have seen two bids get rejected for the Cameroon international attacker.

