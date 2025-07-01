Eddie Howe of Newcastle (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are eyeing up a potential transfer move for West Ham United right winger Mohammed Kudus after failing to land two other targets.

The Magpies are now said to be focusing on Kudus after previously failing with their bid to land Joao Pedro, who is now joining Chelsea instead.

That’s according to Football Insider, who add that Newcastle are still keen on signing Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, so could try again for him.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle can realistically land both Kudus and Elanga, but it seems clear what profile of player they’re after this summer.

Newcastle chasing left-footed right-sided players like Kudus

Kudus looks an ideal fit for what Newcastle need right now, with the club previously failing in their efforts to land Elanga.

CaughtOffside also previously revealed that NUFC would try again for Elanga, while another similar style of player being linked is Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, as per the Telegraph.

When Newcastle first moved for Elanga, as reported by the Athletic, the journalist David Ornstein suggested the north east outfit were mulling over trying again for him or moving on to other targets.

It now seems like Eddie Howe’s side may be trying a bit of both as they cast their nets wide in order to ensure they can land someone with those qualities.

Who’s the best option for Newcastle?

See below for a comparison of Kudus, Madueke and Elanga, who clearly all have good qualities they could add to Howe’s side…

Madueke probably stands out as the most well-rounded of the three, so it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are ready to let the 23-year-old leave for reasonable money.

It seems like Kudus is likely to be expensive, and his dip in form last season is quite well highlighted in the graphic above.

It might be that the Ghana international would improve upon joining Newcastle, but overall the signing looks like a gamble.