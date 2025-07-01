Official: Arsenal announce the signing of Spaniard from Premier League rivals

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for a reported fee of £5 million, adding significant depth and experience to their goalkeeping department ahead of a crucial 2025/26 campaign.

The Spanish international will wear the No. 13 shirt at the Emirates Stadium as he begins a new chapter under Mikel Arteta.

The 30-year-old arrives in North London from Chelsea, completing a move to the Gunners to become their second choice goalkeeper behind David Raya.

Kepa will provide quality competition for current Arsenal first-choice goalkeeper while also become their goalkeeper for the cup competitions when Raya will be rested.

Kepa is delighted to join Arsenal

Speaking upon his arrival, Kepa expressed his optimism about Arsenal’s direction, stating:

“I think we are so close to winning.”

His words reflect the growing confidence within the Arsenal camp as the Gunners prepare for another title push after finishing in the second position for three seasons in a row.

Mikel Arteta welcomed the addition, highlighting the value Kepa will bring to the squad:

“He brings a wealth of experience, which his teammates will benefit from, and has a real hunger to win.”

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta also commented on the signing, underlining why the timing was right for both the club and the player:

“Kepa knows it is an exciting time to be at Arsenal.”

Gunners add much needed depth in the squad

With the Gunners competing for the Premier League and the Champions League titles next season, adding experienced depth to their squad was highly crucial this summer and they have done exactly that.

The deal, completed for a modest £5 million, is seen as clever business by Arsenal, signing a player with proven Premier League experience at a time when squad depth is crucial to compete at the highest level.

Fans will be eager to see how the Spanish goalkeeper integrates into Arteta’s setup during pre-season as the Gunners prepare for the new season.

Update: Arsenal finally closer to €75m transfer agreement but Man Utd & City lurking…