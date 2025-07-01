Report: £60m Premier League attacker on Arsenal radar alongside Eberechi Eze

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga in the summer transfer window, according to TBR Football.

Elanga enjoyed an impressive season in 2024/25, playing a key role in their impressive campaign under Nuno Espirito Santo, which saw the club secure European football for the upcoming season.

The Swedish international contributed six goals and 12 assists across all competitions, showcasing his blistering pace and creative quality in the final third.

Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in Anthony Elanga

Arsenal are among several Premier League clubs monitoring Elanga closely, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa also expressing interest in securing his signature this summer.

Elanga is a versatile option capable of playing on either wing while also providing depth and competition for Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as Arsenal prepare for another Premier League title challenge and Champions League campaign.

Nottingham Forest, however, are determined to retain their star winger, having placed a valuation of over £60 million on Elanga.

The club reportedly rejected a £45 million bid from Newcastle United earlier in the summer and insist that Elanga is not for sale, although internal sources have acknowledged that an offer meeting their valuation could prompt discussions.

Gunners want Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze as well

The Swede’s performances at Forest have demonstrated his readiness to contribute at a high level, and a move to the Emirates would represent the next step in his development, providing him with the opportunity to play European football consistently while challenging for major honours.

With the Gunners looking to make attacking and creative additions this summer, their interest in Elanga shows their intent to focus on Premier League proven talent.

Along with the Forest winger, the north London club are interested in a move for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

