Report reveals why Joao Pedro has chosen to join Chelsea

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Enzo Maresca at a Chelsea press conference
Enzo Maresca at a Chelsea press conference (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea have signed Joao Pedro from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United, but he decided to move to Chelsea instead. The Blues needed more attacking depth on the side, and Pedro could be a solid long-term acquisition for them.

Why Joao Pedro chose Chelsea?

According to a report from talksport, the player chose to join Chelsea because he believes that if he can be a regular starter for them, it would help him hold down a regular starting spot for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

He is keen to be a part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the tournament in America next summer.

Pedro has impressed in the Premier League with Brighton, and it will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running at Chelsea. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it is natural for players to get more limelight at elite clubs.

If he manages to impress at Chelsea, he will have every chance of making it to the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

More Stories / Latest News
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery plus yellow 'breaking news' banner
Report: Aston Villa looking to get rid of high-earning attacker this summer
Negotiations between Leeds and La Liga outfit have stalled for highly-rated attacker
From France: Arsenal enter race to sign £60 million-rated wide player this summer

Chelsea needed attacking depth

Joao Pedro in action for Brighton
Joao Pedro in action for Brighton (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Chelsea had an impressive season, and they have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. They managed to win a European trophy last season as well. It remains to be seen whether they can push for major trophies in the upcoming campaign.

They have a talented squad, and they will be looking to push for the league title. Someone like Pedro could prove to be a very useful acquisition. He will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

He is likely to improve when he is playing alongside quality players at Stamford Bridge. Also, Enzo Maresca might be able to help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Competing in the Champions League will be quite exciting for him, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for the Blues.

More Stories Joao Pedro

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *