Enzo Maresca at a Chelsea press conference (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea have signed Joao Pedro from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United, but he decided to move to Chelsea instead. The Blues needed more attacking depth on the side, and Pedro could be a solid long-term acquisition for them.

Why Joao Pedro chose Chelsea?

According to a report from talksport, the player chose to join Chelsea because he believes that if he can be a regular starter for them, it would help him hold down a regular starting spot for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

He is keen to be a part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the tournament in America next summer.

Pedro has impressed in the Premier League with Brighton, and it will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running at Chelsea. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and it is natural for players to get more limelight at elite clubs.

If he manages to impress at Chelsea, he will have every chance of making it to the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

Chelsea needed attacking depth

Chelsea had an impressive season, and they have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. They managed to win a European trophy last season as well. It remains to be seen whether they can push for major trophies in the upcoming campaign.

They have a talented squad, and they will be looking to push for the league title. Someone like Pedro could prove to be a very useful acquisition. He will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

He is likely to improve when he is playing alongside quality players at Stamford Bridge. Also, Enzo Maresca might be able to help him improve further and fulfil his potential.

Competing in the Champions League will be quite exciting for him, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for the Blues.