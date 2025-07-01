General view outside Stamford Bridge stadium home of Chelsea. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Malick Fofana from Lyon this summer, but Nottingham Forest have already made their move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest have secured an agreement with the French outfit for the player, but they are yet to convince the Belgian of the move.

The journalist has added that Chelsea remain ‘keen’ on the 20-year-old attacker. They will face competition from Bayern Munich and Napoli as well. It will be interesting to see where the player ends up.

Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping tabs as well. There have been rumours that the player has his heart set on a move to Liverpool.

The Blues must sign Malick Fofana

Lyon have been relegated due to financial reasons, and they are likely to lose multiple players this summer. This is a golden opportunity for Chelsea to snap up an elite young talent, and they should do everything in their power to sign the 20-year-old. Fofana is highly rated across Europe, and he could develop into a top-class player for Chelsea.

It is that they need attacking reinforcement, and signing the Belgian could prove to be a wise decision. He scored 11 goals last season and picked up six assists. He is a right-sided winger, but he is versatile enough to operate on either flank. He will add goals and unpredictability to the side.

Chelsea could complete their attacking unit

Chelsea are expected to sign Jamie Gittens this summer. They have already brought in Liam Delap. Adding Fofana would complete their attacking unit for the foreseeable future.

The player is reportedly waiting for Champions League-level clubs, and Chelsea certainly have an advantage over Nottingham Forest in that regard. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign the player.

If Nottingham Forest can get the deal across the line, it could prove to be a major coup for them.