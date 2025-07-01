‘Decided to turn down’ – Romano confirms Man United turned down 21-year-old striker

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Colombian striker Jhon Duran on loan this summer, despite the player being offered to them as the club continues its search for attacking reinforcements, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Duran has had an eventful year, leaving Aston Villa for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr in a £65 million deal during the January transfer window.

Since arriving in the Middle East, the Colombian forward has impressed, scoring 12 goals in 18 appearances.

Man United rejected the chance to sign Jhon Duran

Despite his success in Saudi Arabia, Duran is reportedly eager to return to Europe this summer, hoping to continue his development in a more competitive environment.

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Al-Nassr offered Duran to Manchester United on a loan deal, but the Red Devils decided to pass on the opportunity.

“Man Utd were offered the possibility to sign Jhon Duran from Al Nassr on an initial loan deal, covering his salary,” said Romano on his YouTube channel.

“But Man Utd decided to turn down that possibility to focus on different targets.”

United’s decision is somewhat surprising, given the club’s well-documented search for a striker.

The club has been actively tracking multiple striker targets throughout the summer, including Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

Ruben Amorim’s side are focusing on other targets

The Red Devils are also edging closer to the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

One of the reasons behind United’s decision to reject Duran reportedly lies in the financial demands of the deal. Al-Nassr had requested that any club taking the striker on loan cover his full wages, with Duran currently earning around £330,000 per week.

The high salary, coupled with United’s preference for prioritising other targets with a clearer fit within Ruben Amorim’s system, led the club to decline the opportunity.

