Top of the list: Sky reporter names ‘exceptional’ player as prime Liverpool target

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have moved Marc Guehi to the top of their defensive shortlist and are now in advanced talks with the Crystal Palace centre-back as they push to secure a deal this summer, according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The 24-year-old England international has emerged as a leading target for the Reds as they prioritise strengthening their defensive options ahead of the 2025/26 season under Arne Slot.

Guehi, who has developed into one of the Premier League’s most reliable and composed defenders since joining Palace from Chelsea, has caught the attention of Liverpool and Slot is now stepping up his interest in signing the England international.

Liverpool want a new central defender this summer

With Jarell Quansah on his way out of the club and Ibrahima Konate facing an uncertain future at Anfield, the Premier League champions are ready to make a move for the Palace centre-back.

The Reds are keen on adding a defender who has Premier League experience and someone who can make a difference to the quality and depth of their squad straight away.

His performances with Palace have been highly appreciated and his role in guiding Palace to their first major honour after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final has not gone unnoticed.

Negotiations are progressing positively between Liverpool and Guehi’s camp, with the player open to the move as he looks to take the next step in his career.

Reds are involved in talks with Crystal Palace

The Palace defender has a contract at Selhurst Park that runs until 2027, as per Plettenberg.

For Liverpool, securing Guehi would provide Slot with a centre-back capable of partnering Virgil van Dijk while also providing depth and the potential to develop into the club’s defensive leader in the coming years.

As talks continue, Liverpool are pushing to finalise the agreement swiftly to ensure Guehi can join the club soon.

Former England boss Gareth Southgate described Guehi as an ‘exceptional’ player.

