A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur logo outside the stadium. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is currently one of the hottest commodities in the transfer market, and he continues to be linked with Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish club are looking to sign the player, and reliable journalist Ruben Uria has now revealed that the two clubs are in talks to get the deal done. The 27-year-old has been excellent for Tottenham, and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Atletico Madrid if they can get the deal done.

Uria revealed (h/t Esto Es Atleti): “Sources at Tottenham confirm that they are talking to Atlético de Madrid about Cuti Romero. Confirmed.”

Atletico Madrid need Cristian Romero

They need to improve their squad in order to compete with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid next season. Signing a world-class defender will certainly help them improve. The 27-year-old has helped his country win major trophies, and he helped Tottenham win the UEFA Europa League last season.

There is no doubt that he could make a defining contribution at Atletico Madrid as well. Meanwhile, the player is ready to take the next step in his career and join a bigger club. He has proven himself at Tottenham, and this could be the right time for him to take up a new challenge. Tottenham has an exciting project, but they are not quite at the level required to push for league titles or the Champions League. It will be interesting to see if Romero can win major trophies with the Spanish club.

Can Spurs replace him?

Losing a player of his quality will be a blow for Tottenham, but they are likely to recoup a substantial amount of money from his departure. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality replacement.