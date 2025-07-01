‘Unstoppable’ Man United star wants a move abroad if he leave the club this summer

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford is prioritising a move abroad if he leaves Manchester United this summer, with the 27-year-old attacker seeking a new challenge and the opportunity to compete for major titles, according to David Ornstein.

Rashford is due to report back for pre-season training at Carrington on July 7, but uncertainty continues to surround his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Man United are open to parting ways with Rashford as they reshape their squad under Ruben Amorim, with the club looking to generate funds while addressing key areas in the transfer market.

Man United are ready to let Marcus Rashford leave

The Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for Rashford, and while their preference is a permanent transfer, the England international is also open to considering a loan or swap deal if the right opportunity arises.

Rashford endured a challenging 2024/25 season, in which he fell out with Amorim and was later sent out on loan to Aston Villa at the start of the year.

Under Unai Emery, he revived his form again and showed that in a different environment and surroundings, he can get back to his best.

With United focusing on attacking additions this summer, having already signed Matheus Cunha and edging closer to sign Bryan Mbeumo, they are looking to offload the English attacker.

A move abroad could offer Rashford the fresh environment he is seeking, with interest expected from clubs in Spain, Italy, and potentially the Saudi Pro League.

Rashford wants to compete at the highest level

Rashford is keen to join a project that allows him to compete for league titles and participate in the Champions League, a factor that will heavily influence his decision should he leave Old Trafford this summer.

For United, Rashford’s departure would represent a significant moment in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, with the academy graduate having been a key figure at the club in the last decade.

The arrival of Amorim at United has changed things for Rashford at the club and his long term future at Old Trafford is now uncertain.

Rashford’s potential sale would provide the club with transfer funds that they need to strengthen their squad in different positions.

Whether it is a permanent sale or a loan move, United would be hoping to offload the player this summer who is no longer a part of Amorim’s long term plans.

Rashford was called ‘unstoppable’ by former Man United manager Erik ten Hag.

Man United target is ‘happy to stay’ at his club as claim of major U-turn is made