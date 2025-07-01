Christopher Nkunku and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

West Ham United reportedly have two Chelsea players on their list of potential transfer targets this summer.

It remains to be seen if the Hammers will definitely move to raid the Blues for this midfield duo, as it may require a major sale first.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham could use the cash raised from selling Ghana winger Mohammed Kudus to try signing both Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Chelsea surely don’t have much space for these players in the long run, with Chukwuemeka barely playing since moving to Stamford Bridge and failing to make much of an impression whilst out on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

Both, however, look like they could do a job at a mid-table team like West Ham, where there’d be less competition for first-team places.

Should West Ham sell Mohammed Kudus and sign Chelsea duo?

West Ham fans might have mixed feelings about the potential sale of Kudus, who had a superb first season at the London Stadium before suffering a major dip for his second.

The former Ajax man might still have it in him to be a key player for Graham Potter’s side, but perhaps this is also a good time to cash in on him.

If West Ham give Kudus another chance and he struggles again, his value will likely plummet, and they’ll find it even harder to find a buyer.

There could be significant cash to be made from Kudus now, and it could then be invested in signings like Chukwuemeka and Dewsbury-Hall to enhance the quality and depth of this WHUFC squad.

Simon Phillips has linked Kudus with Chelsea, while Football Insider claim he’s one of the top targets for Newcastle United, along with Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.