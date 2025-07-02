Alexander Isak to Liverpool claim made with ‘no smoke without fire’ comment

Alexander Isak is wanted by Liverpool (Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Liverpool remain interested in signing Newcastle United attacker Alexander Isak.

With the Premier League champions looking for a new striker to lead their attack due to the uncertain future of Darwin Nunez at Anfield, Isak is their dream transfer target.

Having already completed the signings of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerez, the Reds are refusing to stop their summer transfer business.

Arne Slot is eyeing domination in English football in upcoming seasons, he is ready to make a statement this summer by adding more quality to his squad.

Alexander Isak to Liverpool?

Isak has established himself as one of the best attackers in the world, not just in the Premier League.

He helped the Magpies in their Carabao Cup success and contributed to their qualification to the Champions League next season.

Commentator Ian Darke has discussed the possibility of Isak signing for the Merseyside club.

He told Liverpool News:

“I mean, you could say there is no smoke without fire, I would think, although he could never say it publicly, I don’t think there are many players lurking around in Europe who wouldn’t be interested in the idea of playing for Liverpool.

“I would think Isak is probably no exception. I think it would have been a different kettle of fish if Newcastle had not made the Champions League on the last day last season.

“But they did, it looks like a long shot from where I am sitting, I don’t know what type of discussions have been going on behind the scenes, but you can just imagine there would be riots on Tyneside if Newcastle sold Isak.”

Reds may find it difficult to finance Isak deal

To spend around £150 million to sign Isak this summer may not be financially feasible for Liverpool this summer having seen them spend a lot of money on new players already.

They may have to come up with a creative solution, one that involves players going in the other direction to St. James’ Park.

As it stands, Newcastle United have no intention of letting their star player leave the club and the Reds might have to consider other options in the market.

With Champions League football on offer next season, Isak would prefer to stay at Newcastle at the moment to continue his progress and development.

