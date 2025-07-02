Approach rejected: Liverpool shut down offer from Euro giants with clear not-for-sale stance

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have firmly rejected Bayern Munich’s attempt to open discussions over a potential transfer for Luis Diaz, sending a clear and consistent message that the Colombian winger is not for sale under any circumstances this summer.

Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl made an approach to Liverpool on behalf of the German champions, hoping to explore a deal for Diaz but according to Sky Sports News’ Lyall Thomas, the Premier League champions have rejected Bayern’s approach, ending the communication immediately after the approach was made.

Luis Diaz is attracting interest this summer

This is the second time this summer that Liverpool have taken this firm stance on Diaz’s future. Earlier in the window, Barcelona also made an informal approach for the 28-year-old, only to receive the same message from Liverpool that the player is not for sale.

Despite speculation and interest from top European clubs and Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, who reportedly view Diaz as their top winger target as per Ben Jacobs, Liverpool’s position remains unchanged.

Liverpool’s leadership, under the guidance of CEO Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes, are prioritising team stability and on-pitch performance in their summer strategy.

Liverpool have no intention to sell the Colombian

Diaz is seen as a key member of the Liverpool setup and a crucial part of the club’s project under manager Arne Slot.

His ability to deliver in big matches, contribute defensively in the press, and add creativity in the final third makes him a player Liverpool are unwilling to lose as they prepare to defender the Premier League title and compete for the Champions League next season.

Bayern, meanwhile, will now be forced to explore alternative options in their search for a winger, with their attempt to test Liverpool’s resolve firmly shut down.

