Arsenal close in on the signing of ‘world class’ target after making major breakthrough

Arsenal are now in advanced negotiations with Sporting as they look to finalise a deal for striker Viktor Gyokeres, with the Gunners confident that they are close to securing the Swedish forward, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The 27-year-old attacker, who has been on the radar of the Gunners all summer, scored 54 goals in 52 appearances for Sporting in all competitions in the 2024/25 season.

His finishing quality and his ability to lead the attack has impressed the Gunners who are looking for a new striker to lead their attack next season.

Arsenal edge closer to the signing of Viktor Gyokeres

As per Tavolieri, Arsenal have already agreed on a five-year contract with Gyokeres after making breakthrough in the deal to sign the attacker.

The Gunners are now working with Sporting to finalise the financial details of the deal, with discussions centring on the structure of the fee and potential add-ons as they look to find an agreement.

Arsenal’s push for Gyokeres comes as their interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko cools, with the Slovenian forward moving away from the Gunners’ plans.

Arteta sees Gyokeres as the ideal attacker for his team, someone who can help them go the distance by helping them win the league title after three consecutive second placed finishes.

Gunners need more goal scoring options in the team

The Swedish striker’s work rate, ability to link play and his obvious goal scoring quality would provide the Gunners with a different dimension in attack while easing the scoring burden on the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz.

The Gunners are confidence of closing the deal, breaking other rival clubs in the race for the attacker.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with the striker due to the Ruben Amorim connection, while Premier League champions Liverpool have also taken notice of Gyokeres’ quality.

The Sporting striker has been described as ‘world class’ after showing consistency in the last few seasons.

