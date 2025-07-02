A detailed view of the corner flag during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Manchester United (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in the Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman during the summer transfer window, and they are hoping to sign him for €50 million (£43m).

The player has been linked with the move away from the Italian club for several months. He has done quite well for them, and he scored 20 goals last season. He picked up seven assists along the way as well.

Can Arsenal bring him back to England?

Arsenal are keen on securing his signature as per Corriere della Sera, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Atalanta.

The player has played in the Premier League before with clubs like Everton, Fulham and Leicester City. The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be exciting for him. Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be exciting. They could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

Arsenal could use Ademola Lookman

Meanwhile, Arsenal need more quality and depth in the final third. They need someone who can slot into multiple attacking roles and contribute with goals and assists consistently. Lookman is versatile enough to operate on the flanks as well as centrally. He could be the ideal fit alongside Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka next season.

The player is at the peak of his powers, and this is the right time for him to try out a new challenge. Moving to Arsenal could be ideal for him. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal.

Arsenal will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable amount of money this summer. They need to improve further areas of their squad as well, and they will not want to overpay for the attacker.

It will be interesting to see if they can bring him back to the Premier League.