Attacker Man United approached for transfer signs new deal at Premier League club

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bournemouth have secured the long-term future of Antoine Semenyo, with the in-form forward signing a contract extension that will keep him at the Vitality Stadium until 2030.

The new deal includes a significant pay rise, reflecting Semenyo’s growing importance to Andoni Iraola’s project and rewarding the Ghanaian for his impressive performances since joining the club.

The attacker has enjoyed a breakout season in the Premier League, contributing with crucial goals and assists while becoming a key figure in Bournemouth’s attack.

His consistent displays attracted interest from top Premier League clubs, with Tottenham and Manchester United both making enquiries regarding his availability during the early stages of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Bournemouth are looking to keep Man United target

However, Bournemouth were firm in their stance, making it clear to interested parties that they would not entertain offers below £65 million for their star forward.

Despite the growing interest from Spurs and United, Semenyo remained professional and never agitated for a move away, demonstrating his commitment to the club and belief in Bournemouth’s ambitious project under Iraola.

The decision to tie Semenyo down to a new long-term contract is a major statement of intent by Bournemouth, signaling their desire to retain key talents as they aim to build on a positive season and continue their growth in the Premier League.

The club is keen to challenge for higher positions in the table and views Semenyo as a player who can spearhead their ambitions, given his ability to impact games.

Antoine Semenyo was highly impressive in 2024/25

For Semenyo, the new deal offers stability and the opportunity to continue developing in an environment where he is a central figure.

The Ghanaian international is keen to build on his performances and further establish himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting forwards while helping Bournemouth achieve their goals.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Man United will now be forced to look elsewhere as they search for attacking reinforcements this summer.

Man United make enquiry for £34m-rated “complete footballer” with 19 goal contributions