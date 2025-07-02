Jadon Sancho of Chelsea holds back Rodrigo Bentancur and Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur as they clash with Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are expected to make their move for the West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus during the summer transfer window.

The African has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks. Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has claimed that Chelsea are now looking to make a move for him. It remains to be seen where the 24-year-old will end up.

Kudus has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Chelsea have joined the race

Brown said to Football Insider: “Chelsea are the latest ones who are looking to make a move, and Tottenham are speaking to him too. “With Chelsea, it feels like they can spend endless amounts of money and are prepared to do so. “They’ve agreed a deal for Joao Pedro and they’re going after Jamie Gittens too, but from what I hear they’re not going to stop there.”

Kudus had a mediocre season with West Ham, but he is a quality player and joining a big club might be able to bring out the best in him. He was outstanding for West Ham during his debut season in the Premier League. He has shown that he has the ability to play for the biggest clubs in the country.

Chelsea and Tottenham could use Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea could use a dynamic attacker like him, and the 24-year-old will certainly help them improve, going forward.

Similarly, Tottenham need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. The Ghanaian is capable of slotting into the wide areas as well as centrally. He will add goals and creativity to the side. The opportunity to join a club with Champions League football will be quite exciting for the player.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham will be attractive destinations for the player. It will be interesting to see what the player decides.

The two clubs will be hoping to negotiate a reasonable deal with West Ham. The Hammers had a disappointing season last year, and they need to improve the squad. They could use the proceeds from the departure of the African to bring in new signings.