Christopher Nkunku #18 of Chelsea FC celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates Andrey Santos #17 and Noni Madueke #11 during the FIFA Club World Cup. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke has been linked with a move away from the club, and the Blues have decided to cash in on him this summer.

According to Football Insider, the 23-year-old will be sold during the summer transfer window should the right offer arrive. He was an important player for Chelsea last season, and the decision is quite surprising.

Chelsea should keep Noni Madueke

Chelsea are already lacking in depth in the wide areas, and keeping the England International at the club would have been ideal. He is a talented young player with a bright future. England international manager Thomas Tuchel recently labelled him as a “dangerous” player. He had 16 goal contributions for Chelsea last season, and there is no doubt that he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a class Premier League attacker with the right guidance. Letting him leave the club this summer could prove to be a mistake for Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The 23-year-old is unlikely to have any shortage of clubs keen on signing him. He is a prodigious young talent, and he has the quality to establish himself as a reliable Premier League attacker.

Blues plan to sell Raheem Sterling as well

Meanwhile, he is not the only wide player who is likely to be shown on the road. Chelsea do not plan to keep Raheem Sterling at the club next season either. He was on loan at Arsenal last season, and he failed to make his mark at the north London club. His time at Chelsea has been quite mediocre, and it makes sense for the Blues to sell the player this summer.

It will be interesting to see if they can replace the two players adequately.