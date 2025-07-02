The Crystal Palace FC flag is seen ahead of a pre-season friendly. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are closing in on the capture of Ousmane Diomande from Portuguese club Sporting CP.

The 21-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and Crystal Palace are keen on securing a signature. According to Portuguese publication A Bola, the player is one step away from joining the Eagles. They will be around €55 million in order to get the deal done.

The player has been heavily linked with Chelsea as well.

Crystal Palace closing in on transfer

The young defender will be their club record signing, eclipsing the fee they paid for Christian Benteke.

The player has an €80 million release clause in his contract, but the Portuguese outfit are prepared to sell him for a more reasonable amount of money. Crystal Palace need a quality central defender, and the 21-year-old Ivo should prove to be an excellent long-term investment. He could be the ideal replacement for club captain Marc Guehi.

Ousmane Diomande to replace Guehi?

The England international is in the final year of his contract, and he has decided to leave the club this summer. He will not sign an extension with Crystal Palace, and it does not make sense for them to hold onto him. They will look to get rid of the player this summer for a reasonable amount of money. Diomande could be the ideal replacement. He has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in English football, and he will look to establish himself as a key player for the club.

The 21-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has the attributes to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. If he manages to fulfil his potential at the London club, the €55 million investment could look like a bargain in future.

Crystal Palace have a talented squad and a quality manager. They managed to win the FA Cup last season, and the young defender is excited to join them. It remains to be seen whether he can make an immediate impact.