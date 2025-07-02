Journalist explains why Thomas Frank needs a player like Mohammed Kudus at Tottenham

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham are interested in signing West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus this summer.

The north London club have made the Hammers star their priority this summer.

Having won the Europa League and confirming their qualification to the Champions League next season, Spurs are ready to strengthen their squad.

They financially equipped to make a statement signing now and Kudus has been identified as their primary target this summer.

Despite winning silverware last season, their performance in the Premier League was disappointing to say the least.

They finished 17th in the league which was their worst ever finish in the competition’s history.

Tottenham are working towards a deal for Mohammed Kudus

Their attacking and creativity issues have been well-documented and that is where the interest in Kudus comes.

Respected Spurs journalist Matt Burns has discussed the noise surrounding the Kudus links and why the West Ham attacker could be a crucial signing for them.

In his piece for The Boy Hotspur, Burns has compared Dejan Kulusevski to Kudus and suggested that Frank could consider playing one of them in a central role.

The issue at Spurs has been the lack of goals from their strikers, despite spending a significant amount on them in recent transfer windows.

For Spurs, who have at times lacked directness in advanced areas, Kudus’ ability to beat defenders one-on-one and carry the ball forward would add a much-needed threat to their attack.

The Hammers attacker could be a game-changing signing

Kudus’ versatility is another major advantage for Tottenham. He can operate as a right winger, attacking midfielder, or even in a false nine role.

Although Burns has expressed his disappointment at Spurs not going after Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, who is now on the radar of their Premier League rivals Arsenal, he is confident that a signing like Kudus can shine next season.

With the poor performances of Richarlison, Son Heung-min not being the same player he once was and Wilson Odobert not being the finished article, Spurs need a player like Kudus who can offer them threat from the left side of the attack as well as move towards a more central role as well to give them another dimension in attack.

Kudus has experience in the Premier League and he is exactly the kind of player who could provide the Spurs attack with the X-factor that they are missing at the moment.

Report: Tottenham face Arsenal battle to sign £60m-rated Premier League winger