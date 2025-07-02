Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, embraces Paraag Marathe, Chairman of Leeds United. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Juventus are prepared to get rid of the Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular gametime under Igor Tudor, and it makes sense for him to move on. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and it appears that Premier League clubs could be prepared to provide him with an exit route.

According to a report from TMW, there is talk of a possible return to English football, and Leeds United have already surveyed the player. However, there is nothing concrete, and it remains to be seen whether the newly promoted club decides to come forward with an official offer to sign the player.

Luiz has been linked with a return to Aston Villa as well. Meanwhile, clubs like Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation.

A fresh start could be ideal

Luiz has played in England with Aston Villa, and he knows the league well. He could prove to be an excellent addition. He was outstanding during his time at the West Midlands club. Returning to English football may bring out the best in him once again. He has been described as a “world-class” player during his time in the Premier League.

Leeds could use Douglas Luiz

Leeds are in desperate need of a quality defensive midfielder like him. He will help protect the back four and add control and creativity to the side. He can establish himself as an indispensable asset for Daniel Farke.

With the World Cup coming up next year, the midfield will be desperate for regular time. Sitting on the bench at the Italian club is unlikely to benefit him. He will look to play regularly at Leeds and establish himself as an important player for the national team.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Leeds have secured promotion to the Premier League, and they will look to stay in the top flight beyond next season. They need quality players for that to happen.