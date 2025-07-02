Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz of Liverpool pose for a photo with the Premier League trophy. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The Colombian has been an important player for Liverpool since joining the club, and Liverpool are reluctant to sell him this summer. The player has been linked with Bayern Munich as well.

Luis Diaz agent trying to engineer move

According to a report from Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the player’s agent has reached out to Barcelona, informing them that his client is available for transfer this summer.

It seems that the player’s agent is going against Liverpool’s wishes and offering the player to the Spanish club. The report claims that the player’s agent believes Liverpool will be open to the transfer sooner rather than later. They have already spent a substantial money on new signings and they could be open to cashing in on the Colombian if the right offer is presented.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona come forward with the offer to sign the player. They were keen on signing Nico Williams instead, but the move has stalled. Luis Diaz’s agent is now looking to make the most of the opportunity and secure a move for his client.

Luis Diaz could be tempted

The opportunity to join the Spanish champions will be exciting for the player. South Americans tend to favour a move to Spain, and Barcelona are among the biggest clubs in the world. The player has already shown his quality in England, and he has won major trophies with Liverpool. He might feel that this is the right time for him to take up a new challenge.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona act on their interest and come forward with an offer to sign the player. Convincing Liverpool to sell him will not be easy. He has been an important player for the club, and the Reds are lacking in depth in the wide areas. They will not want to lose the South American easily.