Sources: Man United involved in transfer tug-of-war to sign Champions League winner

The summer transfer window is heating up as Manchester United and Al Nassr have set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, sources close to the agent industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Al Nassr are moving aggressively in the market as they look to overhaul their midfield, identifying Fabian as a key piece in their rebuild.

The Saudi Pro League giants are preparing an official offer to present to PSG, hoping to steal a march on Man United, who have recently stepped up their interest in the Spanish midfielder.

Al Nassr’s plans to revamp their midfield include offloading players like Marcelo Brozovic to create space and balance the wage structure, with Ruiz at the top of their wish list.

Man United are interested in PSG’s Fabian Ruiz

Man United, meanwhile, see Fabian as a player who can bring composure and creativity to their midfield.

With Casemiro’s future uncertain and the need for a technically gifted midfielder who can dictate play, Ruiz has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils.

Despite the growing interest, PSG are standing firm on their stance. Head coach Luis Enrique considers Fabian an integral part of his plans and has already communicated to the club’s hierarchy the importance of retaining the midfielder.

Ligue 1 champions have no intention of selling Ruiz

PSG are not only unwilling to let Fabian leave but have also opened talks to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2027, further demonstrating their commitment to keeping him in Paris.

Ruiz, who has made 58 appearances for PSG this season, has become an important figure in PSG’s midfield since his move from Napoli and he was a crucial part of the French club’s team that won the Champions League title this year.

The tug-of-war for Fabian Ruiz is likely to intensify, with Al Nassr’s financial power and United’s Premier League pull set to test PSG’s resolve.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is another midfielder on the radar of the Red Devils.

